PARIS, TN (WSMV) - A Texas man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a plastic container floating in Kentucky Lake just north of the Tennessee state line on Saturday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, TX, on Tuesday. Agents discovered that Rogers used a boat rented in Paris to dispose of the body in Kentucky Lake. The container was found in the lake just north of the state line. The Kentucky State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of death as homicide.
The victim was identified as Traci L. Jones, 41, of Granbury, TX.
The investigation by TBI, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers resulted in Rogers' arrest.
Warrants obtained on Monday in Henry County charged Rogers with one count of abuse of a corpse and one count of tampering with evidence. He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon by Texas Rangers at his Texas home. His bond has been set at $1 million and he awaits extradition to Tennessee.
TBI said the homicide investigation is active and ongoing.
