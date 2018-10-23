NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police officers conducted a sting Tuesday and arrested a man that traveled to Nashville by bus with a large quantity of cocaine.
According to court documents, officers were tipped off about a large quantity of narcotics coming to the Nashville area from Houston, Texas, by way of the Toronado Bus Line.
Officers set up surveillance on the luggage of the suspect, 47-year-old Kenneth A. Rios.
Officers trailed the suspect, who took the luggage and got into a taxi, following him to the Holiday Inn Express on Spence Lane.
At the hotel, Rios spotted the officers. He abandoned the luggage and fled on foot. Officers gave chase and apprehended the man.
After Rios was taken into custody and read his rights, the man confessed he was paid to bring drugs to Nashville.
The suspect also gave officers consent to search his bags, from which they recovered more than 300 grams of cocaine.
Rios was charged with possession with intent to sell Sch. II drugs (over 300 grams). He is being held at the Davidson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
