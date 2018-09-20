A Texas man accused of stalking Taylor Swift is facing federal criminal charges of interstate stalking and sending threatening communications, according to a news release.

Eric Swarbrick, 26, of Austin, TX, is accused of sending letters that became increasingly violent and sexual in nature to Swift’s record label Big Machine Label Group. The complaint also alleged that on three occasions he drove to Nashville and personally delivered letters to Big Machine Label Group, including on Aug. 2 when he was arrested by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

“Too often, we have seen the consequences of ignoring signs of escalating violent behavior by some individuals,” U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee said in a news release. “The attention given to this matter by our law enforcement partners and the resulting federal charges we have brought should serve to prevent a future tragic event.”

According to the complaint, Big Machine Label Group began receiving letters from Swarbrick in January expressing his desire for CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Swift, a BMLG client.

In one letter, Swarbrick acknowledged that he had been wandering around the officers of BMLG in the past. Over time, the letters became increasingly violent and sexual in nature, with at least 40 letters and emails being received by the record label.

After being released from custody in Nashville, Swarbrick continued to send at least 13 threatening letters and emails before the end of August. In many of the letters he expressed his desire to rape and kill Swift and in one he stated he would kill himself in front of Borchetta and his staff.

Swarbrick is currently being held in Travis County, TX, and will be transferred to the Middle District of Tennessee at a future time.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.