HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Five weeks after her disappearance, nonprofit organization Texas Equusearch is coming to Tennessee to assist in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Wells was last seen outside her home in the Beech Creek community of Rogersville, Tennessee on Tuesday, June 15.
The next morning she became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert.
The TBI and several other law enforcement agencies have combed hundreds of acres of land and fielded hundreds of tips since her disappearance.
The TBI previously stated that the area's rugged terrain was proving to be an extra challenge in the search effort.
Equusearch, which specializes in mounted search and rescue, will now join in the search for the missing girl.
The last time the group was in Tennessee they helped search for 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.
