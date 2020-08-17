Mt. Juliet Guardian Shield

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet license plate reading cameras, also known as 'M.J. Guardian Shield,' have led to yet another arrest. 

Police posted Monday morning about the cameras catching a stolen pick-up truck from Texas on July 30th. 

Officers were able to intercept the truck on North Mt. Juliet Road near Woodridge Place around 8:40 a.m. The man inside the truck, wanted out of Texas, was taken into custody. 

