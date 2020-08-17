MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet license plate reading cameras, also known as 'M.J. Guardian Shield,' have led to yet another arrest.
Police posted Monday morning about the cameras catching a stolen pick-up truck from Texas on July 30th.
Moments ago, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a 2019 Ford F350 pick-up, stolen from Texas on 7/30/2020. Officers intercepted the vehicle on N Mt Juliet Rd near Woodridge Pl. 1 adult male, also a fugitive from justice for felony fraud out of Texas, was apprehended. pic.twitter.com/C5zQbOkcbB— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 17, 2020
Officers were able to intercept the truck on North Mt. Juliet Road near Woodridge Place around 8:40 a.m. The man inside the truck, wanted out of Texas, was taken into custody.
