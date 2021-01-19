NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Texas A&M at Vanderbilt men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.
Vanderbilt Athletics said the postponement comes after "a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements."
A new date for the game has not been set at this time.
To see the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, click here.
