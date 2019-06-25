Earnest Cook burglary arrest

Earnest Cook burglary arrest

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 39-year-old man has confessed to breaking into the Texaco Xpress Lube on Clarksville Pike, stealing several items, and then selling them. 

Security video during burglary at Texaco Xpress Lube

Security video during burglary at Texaco Xpress Lube

According to Metro Police, Earnest Cook was seen on the business' security video on June 7th breaking into the rear garage door windows. Cook reportedly got away with items such as lawn equipment, power tools, and bottles of vehicle fluids. 

Cook was arrested by authorities and later admitted to the crime. He is facing burglary charges. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.