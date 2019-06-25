NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 39-year-old man has confessed to breaking into the Texaco Xpress Lube on Clarksville Pike, stealing several items, and then selling them.
According to Metro Police, Earnest Cook was seen on the business' security video on June 7th breaking into the rear garage door windows. Cook reportedly got away with items such as lawn equipment, power tools, and bottles of vehicle fluids.
Cook was arrested by authorities and later admitted to the crime. He is facing burglary charges.
