NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The lines for COVID-19 tests three days before Christmas at a Charlotte Avenue testing site rounded the block with people after what’s become their ticket home of sorts - a negative COVID test.

One person at the testing site said that with Omicron variant now prevalent in the city, he needs to make sure that he gets tested before traveling.

Another said that with the increase in cases, getting tested will put her mind at peace.

The city added two extra drive-thru lines to its testing and vaccine site on Charlotte Avenue to meet demand.

They might add one more line on Thursday.

Mayor Cooper said Nashville has seen increase in number of positive COVID-19 tests Mayor John Cooper said Nashville has seen an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 tests in recent days.

With COVID cases up 10%, the concern climbs, as do lines like this one nationwide. People are shopping this year for the certainty of knowing they won’t take COVID home with them.

“They want to know that they’re safe," Dr. Gray said. "They want to know that they’re keeping their loved ones safe."