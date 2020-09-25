Testimony in Joe Clyde Daniels case continues

CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The second day of testimony in the case of Joseph Daniels, who's accused of killing his son, continued Friday afternoon.
This week, attorneys have been reviewing video of his interrogation and polygraph test.
The prosecution said Joseph Daniels admits to beating and killing his son, 5-year-old Joe Clyde.
Daniels' defense attorney said Daniels was persuaded to falsely admit to the killing and wants the interrogation tape thrown out.
Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death Joe Clyde. Daniels has been in jail since April of 2018.
Joe Clyde was the subject of a multiple-day search and his body still has not been found.
