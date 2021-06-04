CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - On the second day of testimony in murder trial of Joseph Daniels, the first responders were brought to the stand who were the first people to search the residence on the day the boy was reported missing.

Joseph Daniels is charged for killing his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde Daniels, back in 2018. Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing in April 2018. Days later, Joseph confessed to murdering his son. The boy's body has never been recovered, authorities said.

"Why is this guy with Maury County, why wasn’t Dickson County there? It is their county. Maybe that isn’t worth explaining because it gets to deep in the weeds," Chad Bailey with Maury County Office Of Emergency Management, who was assisting with the investigation, said. "But if I heard this sentence on TV I would think you made a mistake because I don’t know why Maury Co would be involved right off the bat in a case that is two counties away from them."

Emergency management said when they got to the Daniels home multiple family members were inside. The state showed photos of the outside and inside of the house to set the scene for jurors.

The photos showed the inside of the back door with a latch plus a Master Lock and key on the fireplace mantle. Bailey said those are what Joseph told first responders Joe Clyde used to escape.

“He said he believed that he pushed that table over, climbed up on top of the table, found a key and unlocked it," Bailey said. "And then at some point must have pushed the table back to where it was and exit the residence, all while they were asleep.”

The state called Timothy Simmons to the stand and he was the first witness on Friday at the Dickson County courthouse. Simmons is the canine handler for the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office. He was called to the Daniels residence the morning after Joe Clyde was reported missing. Simmons brought his canine out to help search for Joe Clyde using his scent from a piece of dirty clothing.

State called Brent Morse with TEMA to the stand. He was one of the first responders who came to the Daniels residence the day after Joe Clyde went missing. He came forward during the motions hearing but this the first time the jury is hearing from him.

“Noah had come into the room … and he had stated or asked “Joe dead? Joe dead? Joe dead?," Morse said.

He says Aunt Joyce replied, “Yes baby, Joe dead." This is the first time the jury is hearing this piece of testimony.

After the recess on Friday morning, the judge ruled certain witnesses to be admitted during trial. These are witnesses who can attest to Noah (Joe Clyde's brother) saying “Joe dead” to his Aunt Joyce.

On Thursday, Joe Clyde’s teacher took the stand and said Joe Clyde had difficulty with locks and keys. That’s one motor skill she worked with him on.

Daniels is charged with five counts: first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report, and tampering with evidence.

All 16 jurors, including alternates, have never heard of this case and they are brought from Chattanooga. The judge made a statement on Friday this jury is smart, and the jurors asked 4 questions. When they are asked that means they must exit the room while the judge discusses with the counsel. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.