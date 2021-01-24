NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A side camera connected to a 2020 Tesla captured the moment another driver pulled up beside the victim and began shooting for reasons unknown.
The incident occurred Tuesday evening at 8:45 p.m. on I-24 east near Spring Street.
The victim driving the Tesla was not injured and was able to immediately pull over and contact police.
The suspect appears to be driving a gold or tan GMC Envoy.
Anyone with information about the suspect or SUV is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
