It was a controversial business move to shut down the Opryland Amusement Park and build Opry Mills.
This was 1997, before internet and cell phones were everywhere.
Twenty years ago, with Chevy Chase in mind, I wondered if visitors driving cross country had got the work that the park had closed.
Many had drove 615 or more miles just to go to the park, not knowing that once they got there, the only roller coaster ride they would be riding was one of emotion.
Many of you responded to our Facebook question about Opryland closing, and most of you still think it was a big mistake.
Kristi writes--
Amber agrees--
And Marc simply states--
Over 100 of you posted your thoughts to our Facebook page, thank you for your comments.
Opryland will open a big indoor/outdoor water parked called Sound Waves in December, but for now, the Visitors and Convention Center says there are zero plans to reopen a roller coaster type amusement park anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.