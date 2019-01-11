Law enforcement agencies have just released some terrifying videos showing cars hitting police cruisers. The videos are meant to remind drivers to slow down and get over.
The videos are from Florida and Ohio, states with “Move Over Laws” like Tennessee.
“I absolutely make every effort to get over,” Nashville driver Jennifer Sanders said. “We need to make sure we're keep them safe to do their jobs out there."
It’s a law not just to protect law enforcement but other who work along busy roads, like TDOT employees who have lost colleagues because they were hit while working.
"When something like that hits home it hurts,” TDOT Highway Incident Response Operator, Bobby O'Brien said. "It's not just your family at home, it's your family at work."
O’Brien has seen his fair share of careless drivers not following the law to move over or slow down when they’re working.
"Standing on the line trying to put fuel in a lady’s car that's disabled, a car didn't even acknowledge me and almost hit me with a mirror,” O’Brien said.
O’Brien says many times it’s distracted drivers, or it could be people that don’t realize moving over isn’t just the law it could save a life.
"It's so important because at the end of the day we all want to go home. We have families at the house we want to go see every night,” O’Brien said.
The penalty for violating the "Move Over Law" in Tennessee is a maximum fine of up to $500 and possibly up to 30 days in jail.
