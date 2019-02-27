You may remember in August, a disturbing viral video called the "Momo Challenge" emerged on Facebook and other apps. It’s a fictional woman speaking with children convincing them to harm themselves and their loved ones. Well, it’s back.
Officials are warning parents that the "Momo Challenge" is now popping on YouTube. They say even if your child is watching something as innocent as Peppa the Pig, Momo appears as an ad in the middle of the video.
“This one messed up human in one place can touch people all over the world," mother Lyndsey McClelland tells me.
McClelland says her 7-year-old spent a lot of time of YouTube before she heard about the Momo challenge.
“My boyfriend and I were talking about this showing up in videos and how his son watches those exact videos," McClelland says.
The internet can be a great tool for kids to learn, watch movies and play games..but hackers are getting more savvy and finding ways to corrupt harmless videos. The creepy dark haired character you see here is Momo. Officials warn parents that she pops up on YouTube ads during Peppa the Pig and Fortnite videos. She then gives kids step by step instructions on how to commit suicide and harm their parents.
“People look at the intro to make sure their kid is watching Peppa the Pig but they don’t know what could show up later on in the video," McClelland warns.
Until Momo is taken down, parents are advised to closely monitor their kids devices.
I spoke with Don Baham of Kraft Technology who says the best thing you can do is talk with your kids about being safe online, know what they are doing on their devices, don’t be afraid to be in their business, closely watch YouTube or even delete the app, and finally enable a built in restriction to control what apps your child is able to access.
To block apps like YouTube on your child's phone, simply go to your Settings, select "Screen Time" and then "Privacy Restrictions." From there, you select which apps you wish to disable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.