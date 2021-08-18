NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It'll be here before you know it. September 5th at Nissan Stadium, the U.S. Men's Soccer team takes on Canada in a World Cup Qualifier match.
The red white and blue is hoping to take advantage of the home crowd in Nashville where soccer has seen large support in Music City.
For the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2017, Tennessee set record attendance with nearly 48,000 fans showing up. A year later, 40,000 showed up for another match.
General manager Brian McBride is hoping for that same kind of electric crowd for their first World Cup qualifier coming up.
"We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t feel that way so yes we are really excited about the support that we think we’re going to get and look forward to possibly selling out," said McBride. "I know we’re not there yet we know that the fans in the crowd already is going to be a large number for us."
The match on September 5th will take place at Nissan Stadium and tickets can be purchased online.
