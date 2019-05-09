NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Try something new.”
That’s the encouragement from tennis champion Venus Williams when she spoke to Vanderbilt University’s graduating seniors on Thursday.
She spoke as part of the university’s Senior Day activities.
The school also honored Williams with the Nichol’s Chancellor Medal for people who show the best examples of human spirit.
She spoke with students and families about her life and the events that shaped her.
She said one thing that made her a better person and athlete was trying something new.
Williams challenged students to do something different when they leave college.
“If you are trying something new, you will get further and you will get to success. When you aren’t trying something new, nothing’s going to happen,” she said. “That means you can get closer to failure. That means you can conquer your fears. That means you can get uncomfortable and the world is your oyster.”
Vanderbilt’s graduation is Friday morning. More than 3,800 students are scheduled to graduate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.