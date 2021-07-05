NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The extra federal benefits for unemployment are officially done in Tennessee.

This all comes two months ahead of when they expire in Washington, D.C.

The extra money on those checks ended on Saturday night meaning Tennessee's weekly unemployment payments are now back to $275.

Federal unemployment benefits end Saturday in Tennessee As we slowly recover from the pandemic, federal unemployment benefits throughout the state will end Saturday.

Governor Bill Lee said he pulled the state out of the program in hopes of encouraging people to get back to work now that the state has reopened from the pandemic.

A political analyst says it will likely have that effect, but will also hurt other Tennesseans.

“The economy has not come back all the way from where it was before the pandemic... There’s still not as many jobs as there were a year and a half ago."

As to whether or not this will result in price increases for products or a temporary inflation, Governor Lee says that's a "wait and see" type of situation.