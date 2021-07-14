You are the owner of this article.
Tennessee's top vaccine expert sent a muzzle days before being terminated

Muzzle sent to Fiscus

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's top vaccine expert, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, received a muzzle addressed to her at work anonymously. 

According to Dr. Fiscus' family, the muzzle was sent to her about a week ago; days before she was abruptly fired from her position as Tennessee’s Medical Director of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunizations.

Dr. Fiscus' husband told News4, "As a family we were both shocked and concerned about it, we encouraged Dr. Fiscus to contact TN Homeland Security and she did, they investigated and said that they couldn’t get the information of who sent from Amazon without a subpoena."

Dr. Fiscus was removed from her position on Monday after she refused to step down from the role after being asked.

Dr. Fiscus believes that she was fired partly because the Department of Health promoted teens ages 13-17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

“I was given the opportunity to resign and I elected not to because I’ve done my job, I’ve done my job very well,” Dr. Fiscus comments.

