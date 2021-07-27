NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Republican Tennessee State Senators and lawmakers released a letter on Monday urging all Tennesseans to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The state's Republican leadership announced that the recent national news coverage of Tennessee's approach toward COVID is inaccurate and hopes to set the record straight.
The Senators who signed the letter stated, "Although we have made progress, COVID-19 is not over."
"There has been a recent spike in the number of cases, which includes the virus’s more contagious delta variant," the letter continued. A strong majority of these cases are among those who are not vaccinated and virtually all of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated."
The entirety of the Republican Caucus leadership team signed the letter and challenged that if vaccines had been widely available from the start, the deaths of more than 600,000 could have been avoided.
“We are well beyond the COVID-19 vaccine trial stage.,” the letter continues. “Nearly 338 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the U.S. with few adverse effects. Please compare the very rare instances of side effects with the more than 600,000 deaths in the U.S. which have occurred due to COVID-19. The facts are clear -- the benefits of the vaccines far outweigh the risks.” - State of Tennessee Republican Caucus
The state's Republican leadership concluded that they strongly Tennesseans to look at the facts, talk to your doctor, and get vaccinated.
