Sports betting is live in Tennessee and one of the new owners leading the charge is also breaking glass ceilings.
Tina Hodges is the only female bookie in the state launching one of Tennessee’s four sportsbooks on Sunday.
As far as she knows, Hodges is the only female sports bookie in the country.
Hodges said she knew she wanted in on this industry as soon as the law passed in Tennessee and she'd love to see more women get on board.
"I was first approached by a lady out in California she was doing an article, and she asked me if I knew if I was the only licensed female bookie in the United States," Hodges said. "I said I don’t know I don’t know that."
On News 4, we explain how Hodges is changing the face of the sports betting industry.
