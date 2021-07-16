NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Assessment Center at Nissan Stadium performed its last COVID-19 tests Friday afternoon after a 16-month run. The testing site is now closed after being open since March 2020.

Officials said The COVID-19 Task Force along with Meharry Medical College closed the testing site at Nissan Stadium due to the community’s vaccination level and to return the stadium’s parking lot to normal for events.

“I remember coming to this site when it was just a parking lot and having a hard time visualizing what it would be like. It's wild to see this thing grow up and now it's done,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, the Chair of the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Taskforce as he stood in the testing site.

About 153,000 COVID-19 tests later, the site has stopped operations. Dr. Alex Jahangir said the assessment centers were critical early on in the pandemic for access to testing for people.

“So many people came together from different organizations; state, city, non-profit to get these things up so quickly, what an example of what people can do in a moment of crisis and come together,” Dr. Jahangir said. “At some point in January, we were having thousands of people come through here in one day now. We have about 100 to 120 now day that come through and that’s what kind of led us to the decision to close this site,” he added.

Devin Graham with Meharry who also worked at the Nissan testing site calls the closing, "progress." Graham started as a volunteer at the site and was then hired by Meharry Medical College.

“It feels very promising that we’re on our way out and we may be able to move past this,” Graham said. “It feels really good to almost be done. We’re not and there’s definitely concern about the Delta variant, but that we’re able to go from where we were with those incredibly high numbers to now being in a much better position to work our way out of it feels good. Feels like we get to close on a much better note,” she added.

As the tents at the testing site come down, Nashville is seeing COVID-19 numbers go up slightly.

“We literally went from 500 active cases for 4th of July to 800 now. So as a percentage, that’s a big percentage but that’s nowhere near the 7000 active cases we had in January and so forth,” Dr. Alex Jahangir said. “So while yes there’s a slight uptick, it’s nothing that gives me great concern right now. we need to stay vigilant. We need to get vaccinated,” he added.

Vanderbilt Medical Center said right now they currently have 20 total COVID-19 patients. 4 inpatients are in the ICU. VUMC also said they are admitting an average of 6 COVID patients each day.

As several cities across the country see rising COVID numbers and some states restoring mask mandates, News4 asked if mask requirements would make a comeback in Nashville.

“We’ve had no conversations like that mainly because we’re at a stable place in Nashville with cases being around 5 or 6 per 100,000,’ said Dr. Jahangir. “As of right now there’s no discussion of even mandating masks again,” he added.

News 4 also asked Dr. Alex Jahangir if there are concerns with the Nissan testing site closing and the COVID-19 Delta variant making its way across the country.

“We don’t have to be negatively impacted by the Delta variant if everyone gets vaccinated. Part of the reason we’re only seeing 120 people get tested a day now is because 51% of the city is vaccinated. It’s a good number but we can do a lot better though, ”Dr. Jahangir said.

The breakdown of the tents at the Nissan Stadium will take a few days.

“It’s a nice problem to have that we don’t need this huge site. I’m so grateful for the Titans organization for allowing us to use this site for the past 16 months,” Dr. Jahangir said.

Dr. Alex said their big message is for more people to get vaccinated.

“It’s okay to have questions about this vaccine. I think that’s very healthy to have but I think what I would really recommend is looking at the source you’re getting that information from. Go to trusted sources. These vaccines are safe. They’ve been shown to be very effective,” Dr. Jahangir said.

Anyone who wants to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine can do it at the old K-Mart location on 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. That testing center will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 2:00 pm.