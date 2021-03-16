NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices have continued to rise the last five weeks in a row.
In the wake of the winter storm that struck many southern states last month, the national gas price average has jumped to $2.86. According to the Energy Information Administration, this is due to the second week of declining oil stocks paired with a significant increase in demand.
The average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is now $2.68, a 40 cents increase from a month ago and 63 cents compared to this time last year. - Spokesperson of the AAA Auto Club Group, Megan Cooper
In the last week alone, Tennessee saw an average jump of 9 cents per gallon with Memphis being the most expensive metro market at $2.72 and Chattanooga the least expensive at $2.67. Nashville's average price currently sits at $2.70 per gallon.
The Energy Information Administration's recent reports indicate costs will continue to increase in the coming weeks. Almost half of the United States have seen double-digit jumps.
