Ten people died and 31 people are missing after deadly flooding in Humphreys County on Saturday.

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A Waverly woman said she was in the middle of the flash floods on Saturday morning.

Kristen Carmack is safe at home now, but this morning she saw her neighbors screaming in agony for their loved ones lost in the waters.

She said the water was above her shoulders.

Drone4 flies over Waverly on Saturday evening after deadly flooding.

She said the worst thing she saw was people yelling through the water to find people who washed away.

Her fiancée swam through the flood waters to reach her cousins on the roof of a house about to be washed away by flood waters.

She said there were a lot of kids on roofs of building that didn’t have anyone there to help them.

Video showing flooding in Waverly on Saturday evening.

They said flooding like this is all to familiar.

“I’ve had family friends, my fiancée’s family and friends lose everything they have, everything they’ve built since the flood three years ago, and it’s hard to come back from losing everything, especially if you just got everything back,” said Carmack.

She said there is also a gas leak in her community and that they cannot drink the water because of a water boil advisory.

The community plans to get together on Sunday to begin cleanup.

 

