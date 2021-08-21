WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - A Waverly woman said she was in the middle of the flash floods on Saturday morning.

Kristen Carmack is safe at home now, but this morning she saw her neighbors screaming in agony for their loved ones lost in the waters.

She said the water was above her shoulders.

She said the worst thing she saw was people yelling through the water to find people who washed away.

Her fiancée swam through the flood waters to reach her cousins on the roof of a house about to be washed away by flood waters.

She said there were a lot of kids on roofs of building that didn’t have anyone there to help them.

They said flooding like this is all to familiar.

“I’ve had family friends, my fiancée’s family and friends lose everything they have, everything they’ve built since the flood three years ago, and it’s hard to come back from losing everything, especially if you just got everything back,” said Carmack.

10 dead, 31 missing in Humphreys County after flooding WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.

She said there is also a gas leak in her community and that they cannot drink the water because of a water boil advisory.

The community plans to get together on Sunday to begin cleanup.