NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman accused of firing shots at a car in Marion County on Monday was arrested in Grundy County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers and local law enforcement stopped the car driven by De’Corea A. Moody, 22, of Louisville, KY, in Grundy County. Upon contact, troopers detected the odor of marijuana. A probable cause search was conducted that revealed 30 ounces of marijuana edibles along with a loaded 9mm pistol.
As troopers interviewed Moody, she admitted to being involved in the road rage incident. She also told troopers she fired at least three rounds at another vehicle to intimidate the driver.
Moody was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug and felony possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.
No injuries were reported during the initial road rage incident and shooting.
Moody was taken to the Marion County Jail for booking.
