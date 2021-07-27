Kevin Fallis has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, vandalism, three counts of vandalism $2,500-$10,000, vandalism $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of leaving scene of accident, failure to give immediate notice of accident and due care by Winchester Police.