WINCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on multiple charges after crashing a roll-back truck on the Winchester square on Sunday night.
Police said Kevin Fallis, 22, of Winchester, was driving the truck when it overturned on the square in front of The Oldham Theater. The truck struck two vehicles parked in front of the theater, pushing them onto the sidewalk, and damaging a bench sitting at the theater. Police said Fallis fled the scene after the crash.
Police also said that Fallis crashed into a wall at the Dollar General located at 585 S. College St., prior to overturning on the square. Witnesses saw a “big truck hitting the building and driving off.”
After overturning on the square, Fallis fled and was later found at a junkyard at 504 Fourth Ave. SW, which is where the truck was taken from. Fallis had been living at the junkyard but did not have permission to drive the truck, according to the affidavit. Court documents stated Fallis ran over some items when he left in the truck.
According to the affidavit, officers said Fallis had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and refused to perform field sobriety tasks. Fallis later told jail staff that the “worst thing about this is I didn’t get to finish my vodka,” according to the affidavit.
A witness who also stayed at the junkyard told police that Fallis had drank a whole bottle of vodka, according to court documents.
Fallis has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on a revoked/suspended license, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, vandalism, three counts of vandalism $2,500-$10,000, vandalism $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of leaving scene of accident, failure to give immediate notice of accident, due care.
