WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Community members are looking to help each other in any way they can following Saturday’s deadly floods.
Whether it’s searching for the missing, donating items to those who lost everything or giving their time.
The people at Carl’s Collision Center usually spend their mornings working on cars.
On Tuesday morning they were making breakfast for anyone who needed it.
“I figured from past experiences it will get worse before it gets better because everybody will have to go back to work, everybody will have to go back to their normal lives, and we’ll still be here taking care of what’s left,” said Dave Tarpy, owner of Carl’s Collision Center.
Having lived in the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma, Tarpy knows what it’s like to need help.
“The communities have been really good to me so it’s my turn to give back to them,” said Tarpy.
Like so many businesses in Waverly, Tarpy’s second shop took on water during this weekend’s flood.
“That shop got completely washed out, five feet of water,” said Tarpy.
His own problems aren’t getting in the way from him making a difference.
“We closed down the production of the shop yesterday and when we went out into the community, I had one of my best friends, he lost his house, his business, his dogs still missing,” said Tarpy. “It’s way worse than you could ever imagine.”
Seeing the destruction is just one reason why he’d rather put his efforts and energy toward breakfast, knowing the nutrition is needed for people displaced and other people trying to help.
“All the people from out of town eventually won’t be here anymore and there’s still going to be a need for breakfast. All the local restaurants are closed down,” said Tarpy.
Breakfast is Tarpy’s main focus for now and something to focus on while the surreal situation continues to set in.
“It’s been like nonstop, you know? It’s all like ran together, a blur. It doesn’t seem like it’s already been four days,” said Tarpy.
He said they will continue making breakfast each day as long as the need is there.
