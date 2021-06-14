RIPLEY, TN (WSMV) - Curtis Watson, accused of killing a prison administrator after escaping from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, accepted a plea deal on Monday that will require him to serve life in prison without parole.

The plea deal, reached in agreement with prosecutors and Debra Johnson's family, was announced during a plea hearing on Monday afternoon.

Debra Johnson Debra Johnson, Correctional Administrator, was killed near the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. (Photo: Tennessee Department of Correction)

Watson is accused of breaking out of a West Tennessee facility in 2019 and tragically raping and killing Johnson, who spent a bulk of her life working with TDOC in Nashville.

He led police on a multi-day manhunt out in the woods before being captured.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has renamed the women's prison in Nashville to honor Johnson while state and Metro officials named a portion of Interstate 440 in Nashville to honor Johnson.