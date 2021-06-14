Curtis Watson plea hearing

Curtis Watson, seated at right, listen as state prosecutors read the plea agreement that he has accepted.

RIPLEY, TN (WSMV) - Curtis Watson, accused of killing a prison administrator after escaping from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, accepted a plea deal on Monday that will require him to serve life in prison without parole.

The plea deal, reached in agreement with prosecutors and Debra Johnson's family, was announced during a plea hearing on Monday afternoon.

Debra Johnson

Debra Johnson

Debra Johnson, Correctional Administrator, was killed near the West Tennessee State Penitentiary.  (Photo: Tennessee Department of Correction)

Watson is accused of breaking out of a West Tennessee facility in 2019 and tragically raping and killing Johnson, who spent a bulk of her life working with TDOC in Nashville.

He led police on a multi-day manhunt out in the woods before being captured.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has renamed the women's prison in Nashville to honor Johnson while state and Metro officials named a portion of Interstate 440 in Nashville to honor Johnson.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.