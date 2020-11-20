KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees adopted a permanent student immunization rule at a meeting on Friday morning.
Under the adopted immunization rule, the university is permitted to require students to have certain vaccinations, the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine (subject to regulatory approvals and recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the Tennessee Department of Health).
The board requested President Randy Boyd come back to the board prior to implementing the rule’s requirements with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine and ongoing flu vaccine. The immunization rule recognizes several exemptions, including for students who are enrolled exclusively online and not participating in experiential learning, students who have a medical contraindication or students who have a religious objection.
The board also approved permanent rules revising student codes of conduct for each campus in order to comply with federal Title IX regulations.
Emergency rules on both topics were adopted by the board in August. Public hearings regarding the rules were held on Oct. 23.
The most significant change in the student codes is the creation of a Title IX grievance procedure for resolving Title IX allegations involving sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking against students. The new Title IX regulations require that universities hold hearings to determine whether an accused party is responsible for an allegation.
Click to read the rules adopted by the Board of Trustees.
