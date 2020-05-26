KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee announced changes to its fall schedule on Tuesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials have adjusted the fall schedule, eliminating a scheduled fall break so students will not have to return to campus after Thanksgiving.
"Our priority remains the health and safety of our campus community," UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said in a letter posted on the university's website. "Part of our preparation involves making sure the academic calendar supports our efforts to keep everyone safe."
The fall semester will begin as scheduled on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Classes will now be held on Labor Day, Sept. 7, and during fall break, previously scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.
"These changes will allow you to leave campus for the semester after classes end on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Final exams will be held online after the Thanksgiving break," Plowman said.
It isn't know at this time if in-person commencement and hooding celemonies will be affected.
If a student lives in a residence hall, University Housing will provide infomration on move-in and move-out under the new calendar. The university is also evaluating the 2020 fee structure in light of the changes and will provide updates as soon as possible.
"Like most universities in the country, we are developing a fall schedule that includes at least three types of classes: some taught face-to-face in larger rooms to allow for proper distancing, some taught online, and some that are a combination of both. These changes will require some adjustments to class schedules," said Plowman.
