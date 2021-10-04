NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The United States Mint has released the design for the 2022 American Innovation $1 Coin Program, including the coins for Tennessee and Kentucky.

The $1 coin features the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“The Tennessee Valley Authority’s innovation has sparked growth and economic development across our rural communities,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “I thank the U.S. Mint for highlighting the efforts of Tennessee trailblazers and look forward to the coin’s release.”

The Kentucky coin will feature Kentucky bluegrass music on the back.

“Bluegrass music is renowned worldwide as a deeply American – and thoroughly Kentuckian – art form. Arising from the 1940s from Appalachia on the fleet fingers and high, lonesome harmonies of icons like Bill Monroe and many others, bluegrass has come to represent the soul of our commonwealth,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release. “The American Innovation $1 Coin Program honors the trailblazers and accomplishments that continue to keep our great nation at the vanguard in industry and culture. Kentuckians long have been leaders and innovators across a wide spectrum of arts, thought, and commerce. As a state born of the pioneer spirit, we are proud to see our commonwealth celebrated and represented in this exciting program from the U.S. Mint.”

This multi-year series that started in 2018 honors innovation and innovators by issuing $1 coins for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

The obverse (tails) design of American Innovation $1 Coins features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.