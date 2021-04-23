HARTFORD, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Forest Service and Tennessee Forestry crews are battling a fire near the Tennessee Welcome Center on Interstate 40 in Cocke County.
According to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, 30 structures are threatened by the Mill Creek fire, but there are no evacuations as of 10:20 a.m.
🔥Mill Creek Fire (Cocke County) - Morning UPDATE (2/2)🔥 Today's operations include @forestservice Cherokee N.F. Hotshots constructing/reinforcing containment line. @TNAgriculture - Forestry crews working structure protection and reinforcing containment lines. pic.twitter.com/byrwsDWUQw— TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) April 23, 2021
The Cherokee National Forest Hotshots are constructing and reinforcing a containment line. Tennessee Forestry crews are working to protect structures and reinforcing containment lines.
Forest Service helicopters are working to cool the fire near the interstate and on the lower slopes of Devil’s Backbone’s southern face to reduce the risk to Interstate 40 and the welcome center with water drops.
🔥Mill Creek Fire - UPDATE🔥...and here's the drop.@forestservice Cherokee NF helicopter working to cool down the fire on the lower slopes of Devil's Backbone's southern face to reduce the risk to the highway and the Welcome Center.One I-40 lane closed for emergency access. pic.twitter.com/88XfEZPDZ2— TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) April 23, 2021
Air operations are also conducting reconnaissance to determine size and containment, as well as alerting firefighters of spot fires outside the contained areas.
One lane of I-40 in the area is closed for emergency access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.