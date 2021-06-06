KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TWRA officers are investigating a boating incident on Fort Loudoun Lake in East Tennessee that claimed the lives of two people.
The TWRA reports around 4:30 p.m. Saturday a pontoon boat operated by Terrance Andrew Dea, 70, was traveling upstream in the Little River portion of Fort Loudoun Lake near Alcoa Highway when he passed a personal watercraft operated by 18-year-old Emma Renee Fila.
A few minutes later, the pontoon boat came upon the personal watercraft and found Fila floating face down in the water. Apparently, she had collided with a concrete railroad bridge support.
Dea jumped into the water to rescue Fila but became incapacitated by a medical emergency. Bystanders on another boat pulled Dea and Fila from the water and administered CPR, but neither survived.
Fila was wearing a lifejacket and the ignition safety switch lanyard as required by law. Dea was not wearing a lifejacket when he jumped into the water.
The incident remains under investigation.
