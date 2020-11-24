NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Support is needed for high school seniors across the state.
The tnAchieves program needs 2,700 mentors. More than 9,000 volunteers participate in the program each year. More than 1,900 mentors are needed statewide.
Most of the need is here in Middle Tennessee. In Williamson County, 182 mentors are needed.
Being a mentor is a commitment to an hour each month and you help high school students transition into college, reminding them of deadlines and communicating important information to them.
“Many of the students we work with will be the first in their family to go to college,’ said Tyler Ford, Director of Mentors. “Having someone who they can turn to when they need a little help, that makes a difference. You know not every student has someone they can go to.”
The deadline to sign up is Dec. 4. Click here if you want to participate.
