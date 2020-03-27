NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The daughter of Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander has tested positive for coronavirus in New York, the senator said on Friday.
Alexander said his daughter and her family lives in Westchester County in New York. He said she is in her 40s.
"She was pretty sick and she's in her 40s," Alexander said. "If you're 80, you ought to be really careful, maybe you should be in your 40s too."
Alexander said his son-in-law has been sick for a week. His grandson, who is nine, was tested for coronavirus. The results came back negative. He had not been sick, but then got sick on Thursday.
"So they don't know whether it's that or something else," Alexander said. "You can take ti one day and be OK and the next day you're sick."
