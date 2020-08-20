NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the House Democrats said in a statement.
Camper, D-Memphis, arrived in Nashville at the start of last week's special session and began to feel ill. She attended a brief session on Monday night. She immediately sought medical attention and was tested for COVID-19. That test was non-detectable.
As a precautionary measure, she returned to Memphis and went into quarantine for the safety of her colleagues and her family. It was later determined she had contracted the virus.
Camper is now resting and recuperating at home under the care of her personal physician.
"Leader Camper is asking that all respect her privacy and she looks forward to quickly getting back to the business of representing her district and the state as Minority Leader," the statement said.
Camper is at least the third representative to have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rep. Mike Carter, R-Ooltewah, is currently in an ICU at a Chattanooga hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
Feeling a little better this morning but expect ups and downs during recovery. Sincere thanks to the wonderful staff here at Erlanger and for all the prayers and well wishes," Carter tweeted on Monday.
Carter was one of several prominent Hamilton County republicans to attend the county's Lincoln Day Dinner last month where there was a confirmed exposure to COVID-19.
Bill Hagerty, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, was at the dinner and announced shortly before election day that he had tested negative for COVID-19.
Rep. Kent Calfee, R-Kingston, announced last month that he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.
