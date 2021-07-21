NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Division of Forestry has sent 36 firefighters to help fight wildfires in the western United States.

The Department of Agriculture said the firefighters are members of seven incident management teams deployed to the area. The state also provided eight pieces of equipment to assist in the fighting the fires.

Tennesseans fighting western wildfires Tennessee Division of Forestry firefighters have been deployed to help fight wildfires in the western United States.

Tennessee firefighters have assisted in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

