NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Division of Forestry has sent 36 firefighters to help fight wildfires in the western United States.
The Department of Agriculture said the firefighters are members of seven incident management teams deployed to the area. The state also provided eight pieces of equipment to assist in the fighting the fires.
Tennessee firefighters have assisted in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Florida, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, California, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
🔥 Western Wildfire Deployment Update | July 21 🔥Current ResourcesPersonnel - 36Equipment – 8TDF personnel are members of 7 Incident Management TeamsStates Assisted - AR, NM, UT, FL, MT, CO, WY, TN, CA, OR, ID, WANational Preparedness Level - 5 (highest) pic.twitter.com/Kp28nM2Kkt— TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) July 21, 2021
