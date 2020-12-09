NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/AP) - The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has filed an amicus brief in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asking the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results in four swing states – Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – that Joe Biden won in the presidential election.
“The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has consistently taken the position that only a State’s legislature has the authority to make and change election laws. This Office pressed that argument in defending Tennessee’s election laws against pandemic-related challenges and in amicus briefs in cases involving similar challenges in other courts,” Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said in a statement after joining Missouri’s amicus brief in support of Texas’s action in the Supreme Court. “This is not something new. Texas’s action in the Supreme Court seeks to vindicate the same important separation-of-powers principles, and that is why we joined Missouri’s amicus brief in support of that action.”
The suit filed by Paxton demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin be invalidated. That’s enough, if set aside, to swing the election to President Donald Trump. Paxton’s suit repeats a litany of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battleground states.
Trump said in a tweet that “We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!”
Tennessee’s Senate Minority Leader condemned the attorney general’s move to support the lawsuit.
“This is embarrassing and marks a low point in the history of the office of the Tennessee Attorney General,” Sen. Jeff Yarbro said in a post on social media.
“The Attorney General in Texas is under FBI investigation and widely assumed to be fishing for a pardon. Now the Tennessee Attorney General is spending Tennessee resources to help!?! Plus-notably shoddy legal work. And-the goal is interfering in how states run elections, fighting democracy, or both.”
Currently Biden has received 306 electoral votes.
Associated Press contributed to this report.
