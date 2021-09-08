WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans made a big delivery to the Waverly Central High School football team this week.

The team donated equipment, helmets, girdles, practice pants, practice jerseys, equipment bags, athletic training and medical supplies, along with a list of other things, to the Tigers football team. The Titans even gave the school two new sets of washers and dryers, and a refrigerator.

Waverly head football coach Randall Boldin said the outpouring of support has been nothing short of amazing.

“I think it’s extremely important, especially a professional football organization, helping out a small-town football team,” Boldin said. “That’s very inspirational as it stands. It just goes to show you that no matter what level you are, you’re always trying to help and give back.”

The Tigers’ football facilities were destroyed during the Waverly flooding on Aug. 21, putting their games on hold.

In addition to the equipment, the Titans are working to finalize arrangements for Waverly Central to play a home game at Nissan Stadium this season. A date for the game is expected to be announced soon.