NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol will conduct a variety of traffic safety initiatives and utilize data-driven enforcement strategies during the Fourth of July holiday period to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes across the state.
The traffic safety campaign will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2 and concluded at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 6.
During last year’s 84-hour Fourth of July holiday period, 13 people were killed. Of those 13 traffic crash fatalities, nine were vehicle occupants, two were motorcyclists and two were pedestrians. The THP said six of the fatalities were alcohol related.
The summer is the deadliest time of the year for teens. Over the past three years, the first two weeks of July have been the deadliest stretch for teens with 16 killed from July 1-14. The deadliest few days of the period have been July 5-8 when 11 of those fatalities occurred.
“Losing someone you live is heartbreaking,” said Commissioner Jeff Long in a news release. “Imagine a day without a family member, friend, co-worker, or teammate. Please help us to eliminate this heartache by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt and never driving distracted or under the influenced.”
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is committed to preventing fatal traffic crashes,” THP Col. Matt Perry said in a news release. “This should be the goal of every motorist. I have emphasized to our troopers that the strict enforcement of hazardous traffic violations such as speeding, distracted driving, driving under the influence and seat belt enforcement will help us to accomplish our goal of preventing fatalities.”
The THP will maximize manpower by utilizing predictive analytic data. This data will aid supervisors in scheduling troopers to patrol target areas with historical data that indicates where an increase of future alcohol-related, serious injury or fatal crashes may occur during the Fourth of July holiday period. State troopers will also conduct saturation enforcement patrols, sobriety and seat belt checkpoints to help keep citizens safe.
During the 2020 Fourth of July holiday period, state troopers arrested 50 individuals statewide on suspicion of impaired driving and cited 119 motorists for seat belt violations.
If you see an impaired or reckless driver, call 911 or *THP.
Click for a list of scheduled checkpoints for the holiday weekend.
