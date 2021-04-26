NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will keep nine seats in the U.S. House of Representatives as the power of Congress will shift from the Northeast and Midwest to the South and West.
Tennessee’s apportionment population announced on Monday was 6,916,897, up from 6,375,431 in the 2010 Census.
The apportionment populations determine how many seats each state will receive in the U.S. House of Representatives. Each state is guaranteed at least one seat in the House, based on the population, and have two Senators regardless of population.
According to the apportionment population numbers released Monday, Texas will pick up two seats in the House while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon pick up one seat each. California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose one seat in the House.
