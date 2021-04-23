NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Friday evening it would resume its administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine without restrictions.

The announcement came after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that jurisdictions may resume their administration of the vaccine without restrictions after an extensive analysis of the risks and benefits of the vaccine.

“The independent review process conducted by ACIP further shows the amount of scrutiny and review that goes into ensuring the safety of all vaccines used in this country, including those that protect against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey in a news release. “The CDC and FDA took a necessary pause in the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the ACIP has done its diligence to confidently recommend that the country resume its use of the vaccine. We’re excited to get this third vaccine option back into use in Tennessee.”