NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Friday evening it would resume its administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine without restrictions.
The announcement came after the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that jurisdictions may resume their administration of the vaccine without restrictions after an extensive analysis of the risks and benefits of the vaccine.
“The independent review process conducted by ACIP further shows the amount of scrutiny and review that goes into ensuring the safety of all vaccines used in this country, including those that protect against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey in a news release. “The CDC and FDA took a necessary pause in the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the ACIP has done its diligence to confidently recommend that the country resume its use of the vaccine. We’re excited to get this third vaccine option back into use in Tennessee.”
The recommendation from the ACIP is unchanged from the original recommendation provided on Feb. 27: “The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.”
The committee made the determination after reviewing cases of rare but serious blood clots occurring in some individuals who received the vaccine. To date, 15 cases have been reported with the majority occurring in women ages 18-49 years. The risk of developing the condition is approximately 7 in 1 million vaccine doses for women in that age group. For women ages 50 years and older and for men, the risk is around 1 in 1 million vaccine doses.
The Tennessee Department of Health is taking necessary steps to inform all approved COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state of the information released by ACIP so that they may resume the administration of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine as soon as possible. While the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in short supply, most vaccine providers in Tennessee continue to have abundant supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Metro Public Health Department administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the former Kmart vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike. The department said on Thursday it planned to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine when it was allowed.
Women between the ages of 18 and 49 years should weigh the risk of the vaccine with its benefit when deciding to receive the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine versus the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which have not been associated with this rare blood clotting disorder.
Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit the state’s website to register or to schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.