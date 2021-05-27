Tennessee Senators, Rep introduce Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act

WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Tennessee Sens. Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Chuck Fleischmann have introduced the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, which requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services and Secretary of Homeland Security to consult in advance with state and local officials of impacted jurisdictions regarding federally administered or funded migrant resettlement, according to a joint news release.

The bill has been introduced after reports of four planes carrying unaccompanied migrants recently landed in Chattanooga before being transported for apparent resettlement with no transparency provided to state and local officials.

WRCB, the NBC affiliate in Chattanooga, reported the first of four planes carrying children arrived at Wilson Air Center at Chattanooga’s airport around 1:30 a.m. on May 14. Two other planes arrived on May 14 and May 15 and a fourth plane landed in the early morning hours on May 19.

The bill would also require the Administration to submit to Congress and governors a monthly, state-specific report regarding the resettlement, transportation or relocation of illegal aliens.

“Tennesseans have a right to know if the federal government is resettling migrants in their communities,” Hagerty, R-TN, said in a news release. “President Biden’s border crisis has turned every town into a border town, and the resettlement of migrants is an effect of that crisis that impacts citizens on a local level, placing new strains on schools, hospitals, law enforcement and other emergency services.”

“Over half a million illegal aliens have been apprehended since President Biden took office,” Blackburn, R-TN, said in a news release. “In Tennessee, the Biden Administration was caught using a Chattanooga airport to secretly traffic migrant children into the interior of our country without the knowledge or involvement of state or local officials. We have no idea where else this is occurring and communities have a right to know what is happing in their backyard. President Biden’s failed immigration policies have turned every town into a border town.”

“Federal transparency with state and local officials is always important in our republic, but it’s particularly critical during the ongoing crisis on the boarder,” Fleischmann, R-TN, who represents the Chattanooga area in Congress, said in a news release.

Last week Blackburn, Hagerty and Fleischmann sent a letter to the HHS and DHS Secretaries requesting transparency after reports that the Biden Administration has been transporting illegal unaccompanied minors to Tennessee.

The video obtained by WRCB showed children who appear to be in their early teens carrying matching bags. The children then boarded buses that were staged on the runway.

WRCB learned that two of the buses carrying the children are owned by Coast to Coast Tours of East Point, GA. The buses were sent to Chattanooga as part of a contract with the United States Department of Defense. A company employee told WRCB the two buses left Chattanooga for Miami and Dallas.

The resettlement operation went around the wishes of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, along with 19 other governors who had previously written a letter to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stating that the Biden Administration’s circumvention of state officials by contracting with private organizations to bring “a potentially unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our states’ facilities for an unspecified length of time with almost zero transparency is unacceptable and unsustainable.”

The legislation would require the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to: