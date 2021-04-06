WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - Tennessee’s Congressional delegation sent a letter to President Joe Biden asking for approval of Gov. Bill Lee’s request to declare a major disaster as a result of severe winter weather in February.

Lee requested the declaration pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief Act as the result of frigid temperatures, freezing rain, sleet, ice and heavy snow that occurred from Feb. 10-19 across the state.

At least 12 Tennesseans lost their lives because of the severe weather.

Hazardous travel conditions, power outages and damage to water infrastructure was reported with the greatest impacts in West and Middle Tennessee.

Lee specifically asked for public assistance for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Moore, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Scott, Shelby and Smith counties. The governor also requested the Hazard Mitigation Grant program statewide.

“We urge you to approve Governor Lee’s request on behalf of the State of Tennessee as soon as possible,” the letter from the delegation read.

The letter was signed by both of the state's senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, and all the state’s congresspersons, Diana Harshbarger, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleishchmann, Scott DesJarlais, Jim Cooper, John Rose, Mark E. Green, David Kustoff and Steve Cohen.