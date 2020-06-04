SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Around 1,000 Tennessee National Guard service members will be on their way to Washington, DC, on Thursday to help with the protests that have occurred all week in the nation’s capital.
Around 200 service members have already left from the National Guard Volunteer Training site and 1,000 total will leave by the end of the day.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was at the center Thursday morning addressing the guardsmen and women as they prepared to leave.
Lee repeated how proud he was of the service members, especially as they have helped with the tornado, pandemic and now the protests.
The governor said the nation’s capital needs protection of the First Amendment, people and property.
Lee also said he hopes the country takes the crisis and difficulty and will be better on the other side of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.