NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Local lawmakers react to the announcement that Ford will build the F-Series electric pickup trucks and SK Innovation will build a battery plant at the Memphis Regional Megasite in Stanton, TN.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

“West Tennessee is primed to deliver the workforce and quality of life needed to create the next great American success story with Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation. This is a watershed moment for Tennesseans as we lead the future of the automotive industry and advanced manufacturing.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn

“Tennessee is leading the way for innovation. Ford and SK Innovations’ investment in West Tennessee will develop the next generation of American electric vehicles and battery production. Altogether, the $5.6 billion in investment will directly create 5,800 jobs in addition to countless opportunities in supporting industries. Through this historic project, our state will gain access to trainings and workforce development for years to come. Ford and SK Innovations’ growth will transform the landscape of West Tennessee and encourage further investment in the Volunteer State.

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty

“This historic investment by Ford and SK Innovation will bring good-paying jobs and incredible opportunities to thousands of Tennessee workers and families in West Tennessee, and throughout the Midsouth. These two companies could have chosen any other state, but they chose Tennessee because they saw the advantages our state offers – a business-friendly climate, an incredible workforce, a logistics hub. With this investment, the Volunteer States is on the cutting edge of the automotive industry, not only leading domestically but globally. As the former Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, I applaud the leadership and tireless efforts of Commissioner Bob Rolfe and his staff who have spent a decade preparing for this day, as well as the vision of Governor Bill Lee, who along with Commissioner Rolfe, have proven yet again that they are the best in the nation at recruiting transformational opportunities for the citizens of Tennessee.”

U.S. Rep. David Kustoff

“Today is a truly remarkable day for West Tennessee and the entire region. Ford’s investment in the Megasite will bring in thousands of jobs and will reshape West Tennessee’s economy for generations to come. I would like to thank Governor Bill Lee and his economic development team for their hard work in securing this investment. Ford’s commitment to our state reaffirms its confidence in West Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee and his leadership, as well as the economic opportunity of the Memphis Regional Megasite. I look forward to working with Ford and Governor Lee to ensure West Tennessee is a leader in our nation’s automotive industry.”

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge

“This is a huge victory for our state and the West Tennessee region. And it has been a long time coming. It is no secret that the megasite’s failure to attract a tenant has been a long-term disappointment for our state. Today’s announcement wipes that all away. I could not be happier that Ford will be making this type of investment in our state. While Tennessee’s economy has always been strong, some areas of our state have been left behind. A major manufacturing facility in this area will transform the economy of West Tennessee and provide high-quality, high-paying jobs for the entire region. I would like to thank, not only Governor Lee and Commissioner (Bob) Rolfe for their work in negotiating this deal, but also the efforts of Senators Page Walley, Ed Jackson, Paul Rose, Brian Kelsey, Raumesh Akbari and John Stevens. Their work in making Tennessee a great place to do business has been critical in making this triumphant day a reality.”

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville

“Gov Lee has been steadfast in his support and determination to identify and secure a tenant for the Memphis Regional Megasite. He has provided strong leadership throughout the process of obtaining. Ford Motor Company’s historic investment into West Tennessee. I am thankful members of the General Assembly, local elected officials and communities impacted by this significant announcement never lost hope that this day would come. The thousands of high-quality jobs created will reshape the entire region’s economy and transform the lives of families – both now and for future generations.”

Tennessee Sen. Page Walley, R-Bolivar

“How fitting that during harvest season in West Tennessee, years of hoping, committed planning, investing and laboring – particularly this year – are yielding such abundance. Our entire area will be changed for the better for generations to come. What an honor to be a part of the team to bring this home to our district.”

Tennessee Rep. Chris Hurt, R-Halls

“We appreciate the work by Gov. Lee, his administration, EDC and all others involved with this announcement. We also appreciate the commitment from Ford Motor Company to Tennessee. This truly historic investment is vital to communities throughout rural West Tennessee and will provide a much-needed positive economic impact to our region. We understand there is still much work to be done and we look forward to working with Ford and all involved as we move this project forward.”

Tennessee Rep. Ron Gant, R-Rossville

“Today is a pivotal moment for Tennessee, especially West Tennessee. This will change the economic trajectory for our region of the state and will provide good jobs and great quality of life for many families with an excellent above average income.”

Tennessee House Democratic Leader Karen Camper, D-Memphis

“I am overjoyed that the Ford Motor Company has selected our state to be a part of the electric car revolution. My thoughts go to my many colleagues in the legislature and throughout various administrations who had the vision to appropriate funds and develop this parcel of land in West Tennessee for just such an opportunity. We were tenacious and had faith that this day would arrive. The Memphis Megasite has attracted the right tenant at the right time and I want to thank everyone throughout the years who worked to make this possible. Good jobs are key to a strong society. The investment that Ford is making in our communities and in our state will be a partnership that will strengthen our state for decades to come. While the more than 5,000 new jobs and the estimated economic growth worth billions will be transformative for the area … it’s equally important that this is a project that is forward-looking both for the people of the region and for the health of the planet. Electric vehicles are the future. Today’s announcement shows the world that Tennesseans are ready to work to make that future a reality.”

Tennessee Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis

“West Tennesseans will build the next generation of electric vehicles in America. That’s an amazing reality today. It’s actually difficult to overstate the significance of this announcement and the potential for transformative change that an underserved community will see from this historic investment. As America gears up to own electric vehicle marketplace, I will stand in full support of a project that puts our families to work producing these vehicles with good wages and benefits.”