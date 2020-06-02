NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Members of the 278th Army Cavalry Regiment of the Tennessee National Guard will be deployed to Washington, DC, to serve in the National Capital Region, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes announced on Tuesday.
Holmes, the Adjutant General for Tennessee, said he was called on Monday and asked if Tennessee had anyone it could send to the region. The official mobilization order was issued Tuesday morning.
"These soldiers are expected to mobilize immediately and they are moving to their respective readiness centers now," Holmes said during a press conference on Tuesday.
The general said the Tennessee guardsmen are expected to be in the DC region no later than Saturday.
Holmes did not say how many Tennessee guardsmen would be deployed to Washington, but did say it would not affect local missions.
"This will not impact any of our current missions in support of the Department of Safety, local law enforcement or the COVID mission that is ongoing," said Holmes. "We have 12,000 Army and Air National Guardsmen and every one of them is ready and trained."
Several guard members have been deployed to Nashville and other larger cities to help with protest that have turned violence.
On Monday night, guardsmen put down their shields during a peaceful protest in downtown Nashville.
"I think what you saw last night was an example of disciplined, well-trained units," said Holmes. "I think that's the actual model of what right looks like."
