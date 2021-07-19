NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee gas price average held steady for the second week in a row, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The Tennessee Gas Price average remains $2.88, which is two cents more than one month ago and 95 cents more than one year ago.
“Crude oil prices declined last week after recent news of OPEC and its oil producing allies plan to gradually increase oil production beginning in August,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group, in a news release. “Initial reports did lead to a reduction in crude oil pricing, but its unclear at this point where the crude market will go from here. For now, drivers can likely enjoy a break from rising prices at the pump.”
In Tennessee, 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3. The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.69 for regular unleaded while the highest 10% of pump prices are now $3.14 for regular unleaded. Tennessee now has the eighth least expensive market in the nation.
Since Memorial Day weekend, the national gas price average has increase 13 cents to $3.17. That is 98 cents more than a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014, when the national average was last above $3 per gallon.
One of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer is high crude oil prices. However, last week crude prices fluctuated from a high of $75 per barrel down to $71 per barrel. News from OPEC over the weekend that they have reached a deal to increase production in August could give crude oil prices the potential to drop under $70 per barrel.
Regardless, AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer.
In Tennessee, the most expensive metro markets are Memphis ($2.95), Morristown ($2.90) and Johnson City ($2.90) while the least expensive markets are Cleveland ($2.81), Chattanooga ($2.81) and Clarksville ($2.84).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.