NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time this year, the Tennessee Gas Price Average decreased week over week, falling 2 cents in the last week, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.
The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.67, which is nearly 17 cents more than one month ago and 89 cents more than one year ago.
“Growing stock levels and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “There are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”
National Gas Prices
At $2.86, the national average has decreased week-over-week for the first time since November 2020. Monday’s average is two cents cheaper on the week. Since last Monday, 45 states also saw their averages decrease or no change at the pump.
Demand is one factor influencing gas prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported last week that demand was up 174,000 b/d to 8.6 b/d. That reading is just 222,000 b/d short of levels one year ago when demanded started to dip. If demand continues to increase, prices could follow. Gasoline stocks also saw a moderate increase with a build of 200,000 b/d. However, refinery utilization hit 82% indicating we could see a larger build in stocks this week, a factor that could help keep pump prices in check.
While a few cents cheaper on the week, the national gas price is 15 cents more expensive on the month and 84 cents more expensive on the year. Those gaps, as well as stock levels and demand readings, are likely to widen in coming weeks as this time last year gas prices and related factors started to take a sharp turn due to the pandemic.
Tennessee regional prices
Most expensive metro markets – Memphis $2.73, Johnson City $2.71, Jackson $2.70
Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland $2.55, Chattanooga $2,61, Clarksville $2.63
