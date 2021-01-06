Electoral College Protests

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud.

 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Congressman are speaking out after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes.

“These actions at the U.S. Capitols by protesters are truly despicable and unacceptable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote. “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty.”

“I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms,” Sen. Bill Hagerty wrote.

Congressmen Jim Cooper and Mark Green both tweeted that “my staff and I are safe.”

“Pray for our Capitol Police and our nation,” Green wrote. “This is not who we are.”

“This is a dark day for America,” Cooper wrote.

Rep. John Rose denounced the protests.

"There has been an unlawful breach of the U.S. Capitol. This protest and any protest cannot be allowed to dissolve to violence that puts American lives in danger," Rose wrote. "All sides deserve to be heard peacefully without law enforcement and others being put at risk."

Rep. David Kustoff said he is safe.

"These actions are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence," Kustoff wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 

