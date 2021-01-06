NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Congressman are speaking out after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was meeting to certify the Electoral College votes.
“These actions at the U.S. Capitols by protesters are truly despicable and unacceptable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn wrote. “While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty.”
These actions at the US Capitol by protestors are truly despicable and unacceptable. While I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021
To the protestors that have breached the Capitol building: you are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself. This is violence. This is a crime. It must stop.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 6, 2021
“I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms,” Sen. Bill Hagerty wrote.
I have always believed in peaceful protesting. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful, this is violence. I condemn it in the strongest terms. We are a nation of laws and this must stop.— Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) January 6, 2021
Congressmen Jim Cooper and Mark Green both tweeted that “my staff and I are safe.”
“Pray for our Capitol Police and our nation,” Green wrote. “This is not who we are.”
I’m inside the Capitol. My staff and I are safe. Pray for our Capitol Police and our nation. This is not who we are.— Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 6, 2021
“This is a dark day for America,” Cooper wrote.
My staff and I are currently safe. This is a dark day for America.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 6, 2021
Rep. John Rose denounced the protests.
"There has been an unlawful breach of the U.S. Capitol. This protest and any protest cannot be allowed to dissolve to violence that puts American lives in danger," Rose wrote. "All sides deserve to be heard peacefully without law enforcement and others being put at risk."
There has been an unlawful breach of the U.S. Capitol. This protest and any protest cannot be allowed to dissolve to violence that puts American lives in danger. All sides deserve to be heard peacefully without law enforcement and others being put at risk. (1/2)— John Rose (@RepJohnRose) January 6, 2021
Rep. David Kustoff said he is safe.
"These actions are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence," Kustoff wrote.
Thank you to everyone for reaching out. I am safe. However, these actions are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence. Thank you to the U.S. Capitol police for your work at this time.— Rep. David Kustoff (@RepDavidKustoff) January 6, 2021
My staff & I are safe. Thank you to the brave men & women w/ Capitol Police. Peaceful protests are protected by the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution. What is happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is not peaceful. I strongly condemn these actions.This is a sad day.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) January 6, 2021
