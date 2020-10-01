NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Death row inmate Marlon Kiser has passed away of apparent natural causes, the Tennessee Department of Correction announced Thursday.
TDOC said Kiser, 50, was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Wednesday at 11:57 p.m.
Kiser was sentenced to death in 2003 for first degree murder in the 2003 death of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald Bond in 2001.
The exact cause of his death will be determined by the medical examiner. TDOC said there have been no COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.
